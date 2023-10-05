Highway 79 Shut Down North Of Hearne To Remove Explosives From A Home

North of Hearne Thursday afternoon, Highway 79 was shut down due to explosives being found inside a home.

The Robertson County sheriff’s office reports the road was closed at two locations due to the unidentified explosives being removed.

Numerous explosives and guns were found during a search that led to one unidentified person being taken into custody on undisclosed charges.

The search, which the sheriff’s office emphasized did not involve a standoff, closed Highway 79 at Old Franklin Highway and from the 79 split to Harless Lane.