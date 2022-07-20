Highway 6 South Of College Station Closed After A Car Rear Ends A Stopped DPS Patrol Vehicle

Northbound traffic on Highway 6 south of College Station was blocked for more than two hours Wednesday after a car struck the rear of a stopped DPS patrol vehicle.

The trooper, who was not injured, was assisting a stranded motorist, who was also not injured.

A TxDOT employee who was inside the patrol SUV was treated at the scene for undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the car, 31 year old Edrick Peterson of Navasota, was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

According to the DPS news release, Peterson will be facing undisclosed criminal charges.

Peterson’s car was partially in the shoulder and partially in the ditch when it struck the DPS SUV near the Westward Ho exit.