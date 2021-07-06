Highway 30 Crash Results In Severe Injuries To One Driver And The Arrest Of The Other Driver

A two vehicle crash Sunday just before sunset on Highway 30 east of the Navasota River bridge resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers on a charge of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.

According to the DPS arrest report, a car driven by 28 year old Sharese Mitchell of College Station veered into oncoming traffic and struck a SUV.

The driver of the SUV sustained a severe leg injury.

The arrest report did not indicate any injuries to Mitchell and/or her six and nine year old daughters.

The arrest report also did not state who took custody of the children after Mitchell was taken to the Brazos County jail.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Mitchell remains held in lieu of an $8,000 dollar bond.