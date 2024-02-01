Higher Bond Requested for Repeat Offender

A Bryan police officer requested a higher bond, bond conditions and supervised bond release on charges against a 20 year-old Bryan man who was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the BPD arrest report, Charleston Deshaun Jones Junior exited his vehicle during a traffic stop and began running away while holding a handgun, which he disposed of during the foot chase. He was caught and the handgun was found. Marijuana was also found during a search of his vehicle.

According to online jail records, it is Jones’ fourth arrest since 2021.

The officer’s letter to the judge states Jones is a documented criminal gang member with an apparent disregard for the law and safety and wellbeing of others.