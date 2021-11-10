High School Volleyball Results: Tuesday, November 9th

November 10, 2021 Zach Taylor
Volleyball on Wood Floor

College Station High Volleyball is moving on to the 5A Regional Semifinals after downing Montgomery Lake Creek Tuesday night, 25-21, 19-25, 25-14, 11-25, 15-10 in Navasota.

With the win, the Lady Cougars advance to take on Houston Fulshear Friday night at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston.

A&M Consolidated saw its tremendous run to come to an end Tuesday, falling to Pflugerville Hendrickson, 25-17, 25-23, 27-25 in Giddings.

The Lady Tigers wrap up the year at 29-16.

In TAPPS, St. Joe’s swept past Galveston O’Connell in an area round match while Brazos Christian fell to Round Rock Christian in the second round.