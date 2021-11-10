High School Volleyball Results: Tuesday, November 9th

College Station High Volleyball is moving on to the 5A Regional Semifinals after downing Montgomery Lake Creek Tuesday night, 25-21, 19-25, 25-14, 11-25, 15-10 in Navasota.

With the win, the Lady Cougars advance to take on Houston Fulshear Friday night at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston.

A&M Consolidated saw its tremendous run to come to an end Tuesday, falling to Pflugerville Hendrickson, 25-17, 25-23, 27-25 in Giddings.

The Lady Tigers wrap up the year at 29-16.

In TAPPS, St. Joe’s swept past Galveston O’Connell in an area round match while Brazos Christian fell to Round Rock Christian in the second round.