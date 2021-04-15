Herzog’s Career Night Leads Aggies to Victory Against Bearkats

Story by Emily Guenther, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball got back in the win column after three home runs powered an 8-0 run-rule victory, in six innings against Sam Houston Wednesday evening at Davis Diamond.

Makinzy Herzog (10-2) was awarded the start for the Aggies. The Missouri City, Texas, native tossed a gem, shutting out the Bearkats through 6.0 innings, scattering two hits and three walks, while fanning a career-high 13 strikeouts. Herzog was key in getting ahead on batters, recording a first pitch strike on 19 out of the 23 batters she faced. This also marks the Aggie pitching staff’s 13th shutout on the year.

The Aggies got out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, highlighted by two home runs from Haley Lee and Shaylee Ackerman, marking the third time this season the duo has joined forces to each tally a home run in a game.

Back-to-back doubles from Dani Elder and Rylen Wiggins got the Aggies started in the bottom of the second as the Maroon & White compiled two runs.

Texas A&M got back on the board in the fifth inning as Lee was able to record her second home run of the game. Lee has earned multiple home runs in a game three times so far this season and ups her season count to 17.

Offensively, three Aggies recorded multiple hits on the day. Lee was a perfect 2-for-2 with two home runs, two runs, two RBI, and two walks. Herzog and Wiggins acquired two hits, one run and one RBI a piece.

The Aggies improved to 27-11 on the season, while Sam Houston dropped to 11-22.

KEY INNINGS

B1 | Haley Lee opened the frame with a single shot over the left center wall. Makinzy Herzog singled through the middle and went on to steal second before Shaylee Ackerman scored them both on a home run to left field. A&M 3, SHSU 0

B2 | Dani Elder doubled off the left field wall before Rylen Wiggins scored Elder on a double down the left field line. Wiggins moved to third on a wild pitch before Lee walked. Herzog singled through the left side to move Lee to second, scoring Wiggins. A&M 5, SHSU 0

B4 | Lee homered to right center. A&M 6, SHSU 0

B5 | Walls walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Wiggins singled to right field and Walls moved over to third. Wiggins advanced to second and then went on to third on a throwing error, while Walls scored in the process. A&M 7, SHSU 0

B6 | Lee walked before Taudrea Sinnie who pinch ran for Lee advanced to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a strikeout. A wild pitch scored Sinnie. A&M 8, SHSU 0

Top Offensive Players:

Haley Lee| 2-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 HR, 2 BB

Rylen Wiggins | 2-for-2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 2B

Shaylee Ackerman | 1-for-3, 2BI, HR

Pitching Breakdown:

Makinzy Herzog (10-2) – 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 13 SO, 3 BB