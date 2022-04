The Texas Rangers blew past the Los Angeles Angels Thursday night, 10-5 at Globe Life Field.

Texas got to reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani early and often, touching him up for six runs on six hits in 3.2 innings.

Jonah Heim finished 3-for-4 at the plate with five RBI, including a grand slam home run.

Teammate Corey Seager also smacked his first homer as a Ranger.

With the win, Texas improves to 2-4 on the season.