Hearne Man Who Enters Not Guilty Pleas On Capital Murder And Charges In Three Other Brazos County District Court Cases Is Arrested On New Charges

A Hearne man appearing in Brazos County district court Wednesday pleads not guilty to ten crimes related to four incidents during a 15 month span.

30 year old Jalen Bloom’s pleas includes the capital murder of a College Station man and an Austin woman east of the RELLIS campus over the Labor Day weekend.

Bloom also pleaded not guilty in separate cases the day before the murders to burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance.

And from August of last year, Bloom pleaded not guilty to DWI with a passenger under the age of 15, evading arrest, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Additionally, College Station police released an arrest report Wednesday charging Bloom with driving a stolen car the day after the murders into the Game Stop store, causing $17,000 dollars in damage to the building.

Online jail records show Bloom is held in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1.8 million dollars.

Bloom is also being held for violating parole.