Hearne Man Arrested On Capital Murder Charges In The Deaths Of Two Brazos County Men

A Hearne man in the Brazos County jail awaiting trials on felony charges last Christmas Eve is now accused of capital murder in the deaths of two men in Bryan in August of last year.

Bryan police social media states that 20 year old Jaime Serna shot 20 year old Wilbert Cruz of College Station and 18 year old Jace Harris of Bryan at Henderson Park.

According to the BPD arrest report, Serna then made a music video about the shootings which was obtained by investigators.

Serna is held without bond on the murder charges.

He is also awaiting trials in Brazos County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

And Serna is held on charges in Hearne for armed robbery and four aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon.