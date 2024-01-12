Heading To Prison After A Third DWI That Happened In 2018, And A DWI Arrest After A Car Strikes A Tree In The Backyard Of A College Station Home

May 2024 marks six years since Bryan police responded to a crash on the Texas Avenue bend south of the downtown area where a car had rear ended a S-U-V multiple times. In November 2023, a Huntsville man appeared in Brazos County district court and pleaded guilty to D-W-I with two prior convictions. 48 year old Rodrick Smither was allowed to stay out of jail until Wednesday (January 10). He is awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a five year sentence. The BPD arrest report stated Smither was under the influence of P-C-P at the time of the crash in May of 2018. A plea agreement with the district attorney’s office dismissed two drug charges and two counts of driving with an invalid license that took place in 2017 and 2018.

College Station police respond around 2:30 in the morning on Friday (January 12) to the report of a car that drove through a backyard and struck a fence and a tree. Officers were told if the car had not struck the tree, it would have struck a house. The CSPD arrest report says the driver’s breath alcohol tests measured more than twice the legal limit at .166 and .170. That led to the DWI arrest of 38 year old Jonathan Teeter of College Station. He is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.