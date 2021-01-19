Head Injuries From A Costume Party Last Halloween Night Result In Aggravated Assault Arrest

A College Station man accused of causing head injuries during a costume party last Halloween night was arrested last weekend.

20 year old Holt Ervin is accused of striking the victim in the face with a tequila bottle, causing the victim to fall and his head striking a concrete porch.

According to the arrest report, the victim was treated for an open depressed skull fracture, a brain hemorrhage, and air in the skull.

Ervin told a CSPD officer there was an altercation because the victim would not leave his residence.

Ervin is out of jail after posting a $15,000 dollar bond following his arrest on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.