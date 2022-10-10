Hayes’ 87th-Minute Goal Sends Aggies to Win at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Mississippi – Maile Hayes punched home a game-winner with 3:20 left in the match to send the Texas A&M Aggies to a 2-1 victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday afternoon at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium.

After Ole Miss converted on a penalty kick to tie the match in the 85th minute, the Aggies overwhelmed the Rebels in the next 2:03. The Maroon & White worked a free kick just outside the right corner of the penalty box. Mia Pante sent the kick in near the left edge of the 6-yard box where Karlina Sample collected the ball and flashed it past the left post where Hayes fought off two defenders to knock it past the keeper.

It was a hard-earned win for Texas A&M (7-5-3, 1-4-1 SEC) who owned wide gaps in the margins for shots (14-7), shots-on-goal (7-3) and corner kicks (9-5).

It took Texas A&M nearly 60 minutes to break the scoring seal with Laney Carroll finding the net on an assist from Hayes. Carroll became the 15th player to score for Texas A&M in 2022.

The Aggies and Rebels played on an even keel through a defensive-minded first half. Ole Miss (9-2-3, 3-3-0 SEC) owned a 4-3 edge in shots while each team had just one shot-on-goal and four corner kicks.

The Aggies’ backline of Quinn Cornog, Macy Matula, Sample and Katie Smith held Ole Miss’ high-powered offense to just two shots-on-goal outside of the penalty kick.

Kenna Caldwell made two saves and put in a yeoman’s effort marshaling the defense as the Rebels’ sent throw-in and corner kick mortars into the box at any opportunity.

SCORING SUMMARY

60′ – After Kate Colvin did the dirty work to win a throw-in near the center strip on the right touchline. With the Ole Miss’ defense in disarray and clamoring for a foul, the Aggies took advantage of a quick throw-in to get the ball to Maile Hayes who raced into the penalty box and sent a pass across the top of the 6-yard box where Laney Carroll needed just one touch with the right foot to send it between the keeper and the left post. A&M 1, OM 0.

85′ – An Ole Miss offensive player drifted back on a long ball into the penalty box and drew a foul on Karlina Sample who was going for a header. Mo O’Connor converted the PK for the Rebels. A&M 1, OM 1.

87′ – Mia Pante sent a free kick in from outside the right corner of the penalty box. The ball found Sample near the left edge of the 6-yard box. Sample sent a ball near the left post where Hayes fought off two defenders and sent it past the keeper. A&M 2, OM 1.

UP NEXT…

The Aggies return to Ellis Field for Friday’s 7 p.m. contest against the Auburn Tigers. The match serves as a former players reunion and is expected to draw for Aggie stars from the 1980s through today.

Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics Communications