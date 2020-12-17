Harden Mum on Trade Rumors

HOUSTON (AP) – James Harden wouldn’t answer questions about rumors that he wants to be traded from the Houston Rockets. Harden spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time in months. When asked directly whether he wants to be traded, he said, “Right now, I’m just focused on being here.” He claimed he was working with his “personal trainers” to get ready for the season when he was spotted partying in Atlanta and Las Vegas instead of reporting to training camp. Harden also says he hasn’t spoken to the Rockets’ new general manager, Rafael Stone.