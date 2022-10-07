Happy 100th Birthday To Us!

The 100th birthday of WTAW Radio was celebrated by co-workers at parent company Bryan Broadcasting on Friday.

Bryan Broadcasting’s Bill Hicks, who has owned WTAW for 35 years, noted the “amazing feat” that WTAW has been around for as long as the radio medium.

Hicks told employees during a toast of WTAW’s birthday “that the only reason it’s here today and standing and thriving, is if you look to your left and look to your right, it’s because of everybody that is standing here.”

“It’s about all of us. This is an extended family for me.” “I just want to say thank you to each and everyone of you for what you do and how well you do it and keep it up, because it’s fun being in a business where you can kinda push through and do the things that you want to do, to be a better you, a better us, and a better community.”

Click below for comments from Bill Hicks, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver, followed by toasting WTAW’s 100th birthday with Bryan Broadcasting employees on October 7, 2022.

Listen to “WTAW employees celebrate our 100th birthday!” on Spreaker.