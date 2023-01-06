Hamlin’s Condition Improves; NFL Cancels Bills-Bengals Game

Doctors says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and shows “substantial improvement” after going into cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game at Cincinnati.

However, Hamlin still remains in critical condition.

The 24-year-old is able to move his hands and feet, but is unable to speak and has to communicate in writing.

As far as the game, it has been canceled by the NFL.

The showdown between the Bills and Bengals held big AFC playoff seeding implications.

League owners will vote Friday on scenarios aproved by the competition committee that involve a neutral site for an AFC Championship game.