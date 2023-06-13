Haas, LaViolette Earn ABCA All-Region Honors

Credit to Ben Rikard | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Aggies Hunter Haas and Jace LaViolette have each been named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region second team, per a release from the American Baseball Coaches Association on Tuesday.

The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Division I All-America Committee. The Chair of the ABCA NCAA Division I All-America & Coach of the Year Committee is Tommy Raffo of Arkansas State. The committee also includes Dean Ehehalt (Monmouth), Brian Green (formerly Washington State, currently Wichita State), Dan Heefner (Dallas Baptist), Jeff Mercer (Indiana), Brian O’Connor (Virginia) Jim Penders (UConn) and Butch Thompson (Auburn).

First team all-region selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors with the All-America teams being announced the morning of Friday, June 16 prior to the start of the 2023 Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

The finalists for the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove team will be announced via Twitter by Rawlings Sporting Goods (@RawlingsSports) on Tuesday, June 20. The Gold Glove winners in all divisions will be announced on Wednesday, June 21.

Haas was an impact player with the bat and glove in 2023 for the Aggies, starting 64 of 65 games at shortstop. He ranked second on the team with a .323 with a .447 on-base percentage and was third with a .506 slugging percentage. Additionally, he added 10 home runs and 46 RBI, including 14 doubles and a team-best 61 runs scored.

A Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and part of the Brooks Wallace Award watch list for the top shortstop in the country, Haas was also named to the All-Regional team at the Stanford Regional.

For LaViolette, the nod adds to a growing list of honors the freshman slugger who has already been named a Freshman All-American by both Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He will take part in training camp for the USA Collegiate National Team later in June and will be looking to become the first Aggie to make Team USA since Asa Lacy in 2019.