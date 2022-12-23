Gusty Arctic Winds Causes Power Outages

Gusty arctic winds causes multiple power outages that began Thursday afternoon and continued into Friday morning.

Friday morning, BTU crews have been north of Bryan in the area of FM 974 and Alexander Road. BTU social media indicated 548 customers were without power. As of Friday at 9:45 a.m., the number was down to 214.

College Station Utilities (CSU) crews responded just after 9 a.m. Friday to an outage affecting 86 customers west of Wellborn Road and south of Holleman Drive.

On Thursday, BTU crews restored power to nearly 300 between Millican and the Wellborn neighborhood. Also on Thursday, CSU crews restored power to about 30 customers in the Raintree neighborhood.

The largest outage in the Brazos Valley affected Entergy customers. In Madison County, power was restored to all but eight of more than 2,600 customers as of Friday at 9:45 a.m.