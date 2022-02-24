Gunshot Victim Arrested For Firing Back Because He Is A Convicted Felon

A Bryan man who was shot last May in College Station is arrested this week for returning fire.

He was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the College Station police arrest report, 24 year old Deontae Williams was in the hospital when he told a CSPD officer that after he was shot in the back, he got out his gun and fired back in self-defense.

Williams, who was on parole at the time of the gunfire, is also being held in jail for violating that parole…something that was scheduled to end in six weeks.