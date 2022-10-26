Gunfire Suspects Being Sought By The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office And Crime Stoppers

The Brazos County sheriff’s office and Crime Stoppers are asking for your assistance to find those responsible for gunfire last weekend.

Last Saturday morning was the second time this month that multiple shots were fired into a home south of Lake Bryan off Sandy Point Road in the Creekside neighborhood.

In the latest report, there was a child and multiple adults inside. No one was injured either time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers.

News release from the sheriff’s office and Crime Stoppers:

In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood near Sandy Point Rd.

The suspects fled the scene prior to our arrival. When deputies arrived they determined numerous rounds were fired from the street into a residence.

During the shooting, there were multiple people and a child inside the residence.

This is the second time this month that shots were fired into this same residence. Nobody was injured during either incident.

Our investigators are working to identify the suspects in this case, and we are asking the community for their help.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with knowledge of this incident to call Investigator Ostiguin at 979-361-4955.

If you would like to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).