Gunfire Outside A College Station Apartment Results In An Arrest On Multiple Charges

College Station police arrest a Bryan man on four charges related to gunfire outside an apartment last weekend.

CSPD arrest reports say no one was struck by seven shell casings that were found from the incident on July 10.

Officers found bricks under an apartment window which were struck. One vehicle was hit.

And one round was found outside the front door to an apartment where a woman said she was threatened with a gun by her ex-boyfriend.

24 year old Frank Blanco was charged with family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct by firing the gun, illegal possession of the gun as a convicted felon, and evading arrest with a prior conviction.

As of July 13, Blanco remains in the Brazos County jail. Bonds on the CSPD charges total $88,000 dollars.

And Blanco is being held for state prison officials on a parole violation charge.