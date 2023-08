Gunfire outside a College Station apartment complex Monday afternoon resulted in someone winding up at the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

College Station police officer David Simmons says several vehicles and a building were also struck at the Grand apartments on Harvey Road between Rhett Butler and the mall.

Anyone with information to call CSPD at 979-764-3600 and refer to case 2023-006768.

Click below to hear comments from David Simmons, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver: