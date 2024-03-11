Gunfire Investigations Underway In College Station And Bryan

College Station and Bryan police are investigating gunfire incidents.

CSPD officers responded Monday around 1 a.m. to The Halston apartments at Spring Loop and Tarrow. No one was injured, as of Monday evening no one has been arrested and no additional information was released as to what led to the gunfire. Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600, and refer to case number 2024-001855.

BPD officers responded Sunday around 6:30 p.m. to the report of shots fired in the area of the skate park next to Midtown Park. Officers were able to locate evidence of a shooting in the 400 block of Williamson Drive. No one was injured, no arrests were reported as of Monday evening, and no additional information was release as to what led to the gunfire.