Gunfire At The Texas Renaissance Festival Results In One Death And One Arrest

Gunfire at the Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds early Sunday morning resulted in one death and one arrest.

According to information posted on the Grimes County sheriff’s office Facebook page, 22 year old Sean Campbell is accused of pointing a handgun at the head of another man. As the second man tried to disarm Campbell, the gun discharged. One shot struck 19 year old Isabella Cimetta of Spring in the abdomen. She died at a Bryan hospital.

An argument between the woman and the second man preceded the gunfire, which took place in the campground area of the festival grounds Sunday around 2:40 a.m.

Campbell, whose hometown was not released, and Cimetta were acquaintances and had traveled to the festival with friends.

News release from the Grimes County sheriff’s office:

On October 25, 2020 at approximately 0240 hrs, Deputies with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance that occurred within the Campgrounds area of the Texas Renaissance Festival.

A male subject was taken into custody as a result of this incident. He has been identified as Sean Campbell, 22 years of age. Campbell has been charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

This Investigation is ongoing and is an isolated incident. The public is in no danger. No further information will be released at this time.