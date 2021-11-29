Gun Drawn In A College Station Retail Parking Lot The Night Before Thanksgiving

College Station police responded the night before Thanksgiving to what could be described as road rage in the parking lot outside the Ross store on Texas.

According to the arrest report, someone backing out a parking space told the officer he waved another driver to pass by.

While passing by, the other driver pointed a pistol at the victim and his mother.

The driver with the gun said the driver backing out flipped him off, then he returned the gesture…something the officer stated was also confirmed by the victim.

21 year old Isaac Diaz of Bryan is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $8,000 dollars following his arrest on two counts of deadly conduct.