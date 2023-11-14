Guilty Pleas To 18 Criminal Charges In 14 Brazos County District Court Cases In 16 Months

Between July 2022 and November 2023, a 20 year old College Station man has entered guilty pleas to 18 criminal charges in 14 Brazos County district court cases.

Online records show that between October 30 and November 10 (2023), Keithron Lee admitted to violating probation in five felony cases.

That includes a family violence assault in June 2021 that resulted in the former Rudder High School football player being suspended from the University of Texas football team.

Lee was ordered to serve three years in prison for the assault, violating a protection order, and jumping bail.

Lee also admitted to stealing a gun and violating probation related to a felony theft from a person.

Court records also show that Lee has pleaded guilty to 12 misdemeanor charges. Six of the misdemeanors are for possessing marijuana in 2021 and 2022.