Guilty Plea To A Bryan Armed Robbery Is Followed By A Contested Punishment

A Bryan man and the Brazos County district attorney’s office enter a partial plea agreement regarding an armed robbery that took place in Bryan in January of 2022.

Court documents indicate 23 year old Jacob Mikulec admitted to pointing a gun and injuring the victim while demanding cash.

While Mikulec has no right to appeal his guilty plea to a robbery charge, he can appeal the five year prison sentence that was recently imposed by the judge.

Mikulec was given credit for just over three months he has spent in jail.