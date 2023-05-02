Guilty Plea Entered By One Of Two Lexington Men Charged In A College Station Murder

One of two Lee County men charged with killing a Navasota man in a College Station parking lot two years ago has admitted to murder.

19 year old Amarion Cooper and the Brazos County district attorney’s office reached a plea agreement where Cooper will serve 45 years for his part in killing 23 year old Cameron Gray.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the H-E-B store in College Station off Texas Avenue in May 2021.

Another Lexington man charged in Gray’s death, 20 year old Trevon Stewart, is awaiting trial and is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $515,000 dollars.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On April 26, 2023, Amarion Cooper pled guilty to Murder and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

On May 21, 2021, just after 8:00 in the evening, College Station Police were dispatched to the H.E.B. on Texas Avenue for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered 23 year old Cameron Gray in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life saving measures, but he later died at the hospital. Several witnesses from the crowded parking lot described multiple shots being fired and 2 men in a blue Honda CRV fleeing the scene after a confrontation with Gray. Witnesses stated that it appeared one of the suspects had also been shot.

A short time later, a blue Honda CRV pulled up to the St. Joseph’s ER in College Station. A co-defendant (18) was driving and Amarion Cooper (17) was the passenger. Cooper had a gunshot wound to his leg. In the backseat of the vehicle were 3 handguns that had been fired, along with a bag with a large quantity of marijuana and THC wax.

The subsequent investigation showed that Cooper and his co-defendant had arranged over social media to buy marijuana and THC wax from Gray. They agreed to meet in the parking lot of the store. Cooper and his co-defendant, both armed with handguns, attempted to rob Gray while he was seated in his car. Gray was also armed with a firearm. During the confrontation he was shot more than once, while Cooper was shot once. Prior to fleeing the scene, a bag of marijuana, THC wax, and Gray’s handgun were taken by the suspects. Cooper and his co-defendant were originally charged with Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. Once the investigation was completed, they were additionally charged with Murder.

Cooper also pled guilty to a charge of Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. That stemmed from an incident on September 12, 2020. Bryan Police were dispatched to Premier Cinema just before midnight on a shots fired call. A family reported they had been confronted by Cooper and a co-defendant when they exited the theater. They had arrived to confront young males from that family about a previous altercation. While driving away, Cooper fired several shots towards and into the family’s vehicle while his co-defendant was driving. At the time of his plea, Cooper also had charges pending in Travis County and Milam County.

The following statement was issued by Assistant District Attorneys Brian Price and Kara Comte: “Citizens in this community should be free to go to the grocery store without fear of being collateral damage in an Aggravated Robbery. Such brazen acts of violence and disregard for the safety of others require a strong response.”