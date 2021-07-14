Guerrero powers AL past NL in MLB All-Star Game

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walloped a 468-foot home run in the top of the 3rd inning and the American League held off the National League Tuesday night, 5-2 in the 91st MLB All-Star Game in Denver.

Guerrero finished the night 1-for-3 with 2 RBI and was named Game MVP, becoming the youngest ever at age 22.

Meanwhile, all three Texas representatives got in on the action; Joey Gallo walked in his lone plate appearance, while Adolis Garcia went 1-for-2.

Right-hander Kyle Gibson tossed a scoreless third inning, giving up only one hit.

All four Astros All-Stars elected to sit out.