Gregory Opts for Denver Over Dallas

March 16, 2022 Zach Taylor
(Source: @dallascowboys)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end/outside linebacker Randy Gregory is leaving for Denver.

It looked as if the team had re-signed the five year pro when the Cowboys official Twitter account posted the following:

However, Gregory reportedly balked at a clause in his contract that would reserve the right to withhold pay if he were to be suspended by the NFL.

Gregory’s professional career has been marred by repeated failed drug tests, resulting in season-long suspensions in 2017 and 2019.