Gregory Opts for Denver Over Dallas

Dallas Cowboys defensive end/outside linebacker Randy Gregory is leaving for Denver.

It looked as if the team had re-signed the five year pro when the Cowboys official Twitter account posted the following:

The Cowboys have since deleted a tweet that reported Randy Gregory was returning to Dallas. Reports now suggest he is signing with Denver. pic.twitter.com/TZiYM8fOkE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 15, 2022

However, Gregory reportedly balked at a clause in his contract that would reserve the right to withhold pay if he were to be suspended by the NFL.

Gregory’s professional career has been marred by repeated failed drug tests, resulting in season-long suspensions in 2017 and 2019.