Greens Prairie Road Closing Again As Part Of Ongoing Construction

The city of College Station announces another closure in the construction zone on Greens Prairie Road.

he closure on Greens Prairie between Dalton and Etonbury starts Wednesday (July 26) and continues for about one week.

The city council was told last month that their $10.4 million dollar widening with new sidewalks was 80 percent complete.

Capital projects director Jennifer Cain also gave an update on College Station’s interlocal agreement with Brazos County, where the city is in charge of widening the county’s portion of Greens Prairie Road.

Last September, Brazos County agreed to give College Station more than four million dollars to widen the portion of Greens Prairie that is located in the county.

Click below to hear comments from Jennifer Cain during the June 12, 2023 College Station city council meeting.