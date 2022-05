Jonathan Gray picked up his first win as a Ranger and Texas topped the Los Angeles Angels Monday night, 7-4.

Gray allowed four runs on eight hits in 5.2 innings pitched.

The Texas hitters gave D/FW native Noah Syndergaard a rude homecoming, touching him up for six runs (four earned) and in only 2/3 of an inning.

Game 2 of the series is Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field.