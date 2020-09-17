Grand Opening Of New Texas A&M System-Blinn College RELLIS Campus Building

The Texas A&M system and Blinn College have officially opened a new agriculture and workforce education complex on the RELLIS campus.

System chancellor John Sharp says the trades that are being taught reflect what were sought by Brazos Valley employers.

The complex will also train Texas A&M students pursuing careers as secondary school agriculture teachers.

Blinn students started using the $15 million dollar building three weeks ago.

Blinn chancellor Mary Hensley says students can pursue associate degrees in addition to trade certifications.

System vice chancellor and dean of Texas A&M’s college of agriculture and life sciences Patrick Stover promoted the interaction that will take place among A&M and Blinn students.

Click below for comments from John Sharp, Mary Hensley, and Patrick Stover.

News release from the Texas A&M system:

Texas A&M University System and Blinn College District officials celebrated the grand opening of the Agriculture and Workforce Education Complex located on the 2,000-acre RELLIS Campus.

“Opening this world-class facility on the innovative RELLIS Campus will ensure our students have access to the practical hands-on education needed to succeed,” said Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. “We look forward to seeing how this partnership benefits not only our students, but the local workforce.”

The 38,000 square-foot complex is a state-of-the-art facility where students will prepare for high-demand careers in secondary education and the construction industries, and is the result of a collaborative effort between the A&M System, the Texas A&M University Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications, and the Blinn College District.

The $15 million complex is now the home of the Texas A&M agricultural science program, which prepares and places agricultural science teachers into high school classrooms across the state of Texas. It also serves as home to Blinn College’s workforce training offerings, which range from advanced manufacturing, welding, carpentry and HVAC, to the public and electrical trades. Blinn recently announced the launch of new Associate of Applied Science degrees in carpentry, facilities maintenance, HVAC, and water purification to be offered in the facility this fall.

“The Blinn College District is proud to stand alongside The Texas A&M University System, the cities of Bryan and College Station, and all the partners at the RELLIS Campus in celebrating a complex that will bring new innovations and hands-on educational opportunities for students throughout the region,” said Dr. Mary Hensley, Chancellor of the Blinn College District. “Blinn looks forward to training the next generation of workforce leaders at this dynamic new facility.”

The 16,000 square-foot building includes five demonstration and traditional classrooms, incorporating teaching and simulation technology, as well as a seminar room and a computer classroom, faculty offices and space for students to collaborate on projects. The facility also features the 11,000 square-foot Agricultural Trades Pavilion and the 11,000 square-foot Construction Trades pavilion, which will serves as large open laboratory spaces for students to work on full-scale projects using equipment they will utilize in their chosen profession.