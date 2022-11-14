Grand Jury Indictments And Arrests In Labor Day Weekend Armed Robbery And Murder In West Bryan

Bryan police announce two arrests on capital murder and armed robbery charges from a Labor Day weekend incident east of the RELLIS campus.

30 year old Jalen Bloom of Caldwell was arrested by Bryan police after he was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury for the shooting deaths of 24 year old Theron Daniel of College Station and 25 year old Sabrina Garcia of Austin and the serious bodily injury of a toddler aged girl.

Bloom was also indicted and arrested on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons.

An Ohio woman, 42 year old Ruth Benavides, was arrested by BPD after she was indicted for armed robbery and evidence tampering that is associated with the same incident.

BPD previously reported that officers were sent to a crash on September 4 in the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road. After first responders arrived, Daniel and Garcia were located with apparent gunshot wounds and the toddler was taken to the hospital.

Online court records also show that Bloom is awaiting trial after being indicted and burglary and drug charges that took place September 5 and charges from August 2021 of DWI with a passenger under the age of 15, evading arrest with a prior conviction, and possession of a controlled substance.

Bloom’s latest arrest has not been updated on the Brazos County jail website to show his 18th booking since September of 2009.

Benavides, who has been in jail since September 4, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $800,000 dollars.