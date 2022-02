Grambling State Football coach Hue Jackson has hired former Baylor and Houston head man Art Briles to be the team’s next offensive coordinator.

Briles spent eight seasons in Waco, leading the Bears to 65 wins and two Big 12 titles in 2013 and 2014.

He was fired in 2016 following an investigation into sexual assault cover-ups within the program.

The 66-year-old Briles last served as the head coach at Mount Vernon High School (Mt. Vernon, TX) from 2019-20.