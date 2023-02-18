Governor’s Call To End Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion In State Hiring Practices Brought Up During February’s Texas A&M Faculty Senate Meeting

Texas A&M faculty members and administrators responds to the governor’s call to end hiring practices at all state agencies based on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Interim provost Alan Sams told those attending February’s A&M faculty senate meeting that the university’s vice president for faculty affairs is directing future search committees to not require diversity statements from applicants.

Dr. Sams says diversity statements were not used to screen a faculty applicant’s race or gender. They were used to assess an applicant’s philosophy of welcoming inclusiveness.

Sams says the challenge is to come up with another way to show that A&M is a welcoming and inclusive place to live and work and learn.

Other speakers during the discussion included A&M’s vice president for faculty affairs Dr. N.K. Anand, vice president and associate provost for diversity Dr. Annie McGowan, and faculty senate speaker-elect Dr. Tracy Hammond.

Click below to hear comments from the February 13, 2022 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Listen to “Governor's call to end diversity/equity/inclusion In state hiring practices is brought up during February's Texas A&M faculty senate meeting” on Spreaker.