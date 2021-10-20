Governor Names New Brazos County District Judge

The governor has appointed a new Brazos County district judge.

Local attorney David Hilburn received the news Tuesday afternoon, six weeks after he was interviewed by the governor’s staff to fill the vacancy in the 361st district court.

Hilburn has practiced law for 21 years, the first nine as a prosecutor and the last 12 as a defense attorney.

In addition to closing his private practice, he will also be stepping down as chairman of the Brazos County Republican Party.

Hilburn will serve the remainder of the term that was created when Steve Smith was named to the tenth court of appeals.

News release from the governor’s office:

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed David Hilburn as Judge of the 361st Judicial District Court in Brazos County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

David Hilburn of College Station is an attorney in private practice and has over 20 years of experience in practicing law. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas Aggie Bar Association. Additionally, he is a member and previously served as President, Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer of the Brazos County Bar Association. He is a board member and former President of the Children’s Museum of Brazos Valley and member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Hilburn received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Development from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.