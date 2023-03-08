Governor Abbott Promotes School Vouchers At A Bryan Private School The Night After Bryan ISD School Board Members & Administrators Promote Public Education

Governor Abbott continued his promotion of expanding state funding of private schools Tuesday night in Bryan.

The governor’s fifth “parent empowerment night” was at Brazos Christian School.

All five stops have been at Christian schools. Since February 21, the governor has been in Temple, Corsicana, Conroe, and Amarillo. His next stop, March 9, is at a Christian school in Tyler.

The day before the governor’s visit, Bryan ISD school board members and administrators touted the benefits of public education and called on state lawmakers for additional money.

News release from Governor Abbott’s office:

Governor Greg Abbott last night advocated for protecting parents’ rights to choose the best education opportunity for their child at a Parent Empowerment Night at Brazos Christian School in Bryan.

“Our country is premised on freedom, and that freedom as it concerns raising children rests the most in parents,” said Governor Abbott. “Parents deserve the freedom to choose the best education pathway for their child. We must reform curriculum to get kids back to the basics of learning, and we must empower parents. Parents should have access to curriculum, school libraries, and what their children are taught. And we will do that with our Parental Bill of Rights. No one knows what is better for a child’s success than their parents. When it comes to education, parents matter. This is so vital to the future of our state, I made education freedom an emergency item this session.”

Speaking to over 200 parents, educators, and students, the Governor stressed the need for curriculum reform in Texas schools and parental empowerment so Texas parents can help their children succeed. The Governor also promoted the expansion of state-funded Education Savings Accounts to provide every parent with the freedom to choose the best school and education opportunities for their student’s needs.

The Governor was joined by Representative John Raney, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, Brazos Christian School Headmaster Jefferey McMaster, and other parent empowerment advocates. Hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition, Parent Empowerment Night brings together education leaders and stakeholders to discuss education reform and the growing need for parental empowerment in their children’s education.

In his 2023 State of the State address, Governor Abbott announced education freedom for all Texans as an emergency item for the 88th Legislative Session.