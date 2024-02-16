Governor Abbott Announces Building A Military Base Along The Mexican Border

Governor Abbott Friday afternoon (February 16) announced building a military base along the Mexican border.

The governor’s news release did not disclose the cost of purchasing 80 acres in Eagle Pass or the cost of building a complex that will house up to 1,800 Texas National Guard soldiers and up to 500 members of the Texas Tactical Border Force.

The base will also have a 700-seat dining facility, a recreation center, laundry facilities, Wi-Fi access, individual rooms for soldiers starting at 1,800 square feet, chaplaincy programs, and medical and psychological health facilities.

The news release did not disclose the construction timeline.

News release from Governor Abbott’s office:

Governor Greg Abbott today announced during a press conference in Eagle Pass that Texas is building a Forward Operating Base in the Del Rio sector to house Texas National Guard soldiers who are responding to President Joe Biden’s border crisis.

“Texas is expanding our border security capabilities by building a new Texas Military Department base camp to increase and improve border security operations in this area,” said Governor Abbott. “This will increase the ability for a larger number of Texas Military Department soldiers in Eagle Pass to operate more effectively and efficiently. Before now, the Texas National Guard had been scattered across this entire region in cramped quarters, away from fellow soldiers, and sometimes traveling long distances to do their job. This base camp is going to dramatically improve conditions for our soldiers. Texas would not be able to respond to President Biden’s border crisis without the brave men and women of the Texas National Guard, and it is essential to build this base camp for them.”

The Governor was joined by Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.

“In addition to being able to house 1,800 troops in their own individual rooms, Forward Operating Base Eagle will also have surge capability of taking on 500 additional troops should we need to deploy the Texas Tactical Border Force to this area,” said Major General Suelzer. “In the coming weeks, we will also be expanding operations north and south of Eagle Pass, putting up additional barriers to fortify our border. We are also adding three more fan boats and expanding our drone program radar truck capabilities. Under Governor Abbott’s leadership, we are deploying every available resource and strategy to protect and defend Texas.”

“The key thing I want you to take away from this is that we are providing a better quality of life for our Texas National Guard soldiers,” said Border Czar Banks. “To see those numbers decrease in Texas, it’s a testament to what these soldiers and DPS are doing to secure the border. I applaud Governor Abbott for your leadership to stand up and do what the federal government continues to fail to do.”

