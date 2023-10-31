Governor Abbott Adds To The Third Special Session, A Proposal To Increase Public School Funding

Governor Abbott on Halloween added to the legislature’s third special session agenda, a proposal to increase public school funding.

Abbott’s news release calls on lawmakers to consider providing “billions more in public education funding to boost Texas’ top-notch public school system, including teacher pay raises, while staying within the constitutional spending limit.”

Additionally, Abbott also wants to replace the STAAR student achievement tests “with an improved assessment system.”

The governor continues to pursue public funding for private schools through educational savings accounts administered by the comptroller’s office. There is no mention of private schools being held to the same accountability standards as public schools.

Click HERE to read and download the governor’s proclamation adding items to the legislature’s third special session.