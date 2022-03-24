Government Officials Around Brazos County Receive A Pandemic Update

The third year of the coronavirus pandemic began last Thursday.

Through the first two years, Brazos County has had 54,462 cases.

That was among the statistics shared with government officials on Monday from Sara Mendez of the Brazos County health district.

She says there has been a drop in average daily cases since the Omicron surge began two months ago from 850 a day to four…with an average of 10 cases a day the last couple of weeks.

As of March 16, 53.7 percent of Brazos County residents five years and older have been vaccinated.

Mendez says the health district’s goal is 70 to 80 percent. The statewide vaccination rate is 64.3 percent and the national rate is 65.3 percent.

She also reported more than 400 pandemic deaths. 20 people who were vaccinated have died, between the ages of 65 and 101. She said most of the 20 had other factors or co-morbidities as contributing factors.

