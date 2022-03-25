Government Officials Around Brazos County Are Told The Next Portion Of Interstate 14 Won’t Be Built For 15-20 Years

Construction of the first interstate highway to cross Brazos County is not expected to start for 15 to 20 years.

Dan Rudge with the Bryan/College Station metropolitan planning organization says a seven year feasibility study began last November. That will be followed by environmental studies that will lead to where the interstate will be built.

Representatives of local governments discussed I-14 Monday during a monthly gathering of Brazos County’s intergovernmental council.

The group agreed that now is the time to get to the front of line for building I-14 and the I-214 loop that will serve Bryan/College Station.

College Station mayor Karl Mooney reported Madisonville officials are not interested in being in the path of I-14, while Huntsville officials are interested.

Mooney also said San Angelo is also interested in being next for building what will be an interstate connection to I-14.

Mooney said I-14 and I-214 can bring economic development similar to what has happened in Houston along Beltway 8 and more recently, the Grand Parkway.

Click below for comments from the March 21, 2022 Brazos County intergovernmental council meeting.

Listen to “Government officials around Brazos County are told the next portion of Interstate 14 won't be built for 15 to 20 years” on Spreaker.