NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league is seeking a tougher penalty for Cleveland Browns star Deshaun Watson because the quarterback’s actions were “egregious” and “predatory behavior.”

Watson was accused of sexual assault and other inappropriate conduct by 25 women during his time with the Houston Texans from March 2020 to March 2021.

Last week, the NFL formally appealed Watson’s six-game suspension, which was handed down by disciplinary officer Sue. L Robinson.