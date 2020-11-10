Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova, Virginia lead AP preseason top 25 college basketball rankings

Just about the only thing Gonzaga has left to accomplish under Mark Few is win a national championship.
The ’Zags scratched another first off the list Monday: They will open the season at No. 1.
Despite losing West Coast Conference player of the year Filip Petrusev, the Bulldogs received 28 first-place votes and 1,541 points from a 64-member national media panel. That was just enough to edge Baylor (24 first-place vote) by a single point for the top spot in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 heading toward the delayed Nov. 25 start of the season.
“It’s a great honor to be selected No. 1,” Few said. “We understand that it is more a reflection of what our program has accomplished over the years and hope to play up to that standard as we start our season.”
Here is the complete top 25:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|RECORD
|1
|Gonzaga (28)
|1,541
|2
|0-0
|2
|Baylor (24)
|1,540
|5
|0-0
|3
|Villanova (11)
|1,501
|10
|0-0
|4
|Virginia (1)
|1,364
|16
|0-0
|5
|Iowa
|1,273
|25
|0-0
|6
|Kansas
|1,221
|1
|0-0
|7
|Wisconsin
|1,150
|17
|0-0
|8
|Illinois
|1,105
|21
|0-0
|9
|Duke
|1,073
|11
|0-0
|10
|Kentucky
|1,038
|8
|0-0
|11
|Creighton
|922
|7
|0-0
|12
|Tennessee
|919
|NR
|0-0
|13
|Michigan State
|820
|9
|0-0
|14
|Texas Tech
|790
|NR
|0-0
|15
|West Virginia
|651
|24
|0-0
|16
|North Carolina
|465
|NR
|0-0
|17
|Houston
|438
|22
|0-0
|18
|Arizona State
|402
|NR
|0-0
|19
|Texas
|380
|NR
|0-0
|20
|Oregon
|375
|13
|0-0
|21
|Florida State
|351
|4
|0-0
|22
|UCLA
|336
|NR
|0-0
|23
|Ohio State
|270
|19
|0-0
|24
|Rutgers
|190
|NR
|0-0
|25
|Michigan
|160
|NR
|0-0
Story courtesy of NCAA.com