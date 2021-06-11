Gittens Places Second, Aggies Advance Three to Saturday’s Finals

By: Tyler Pounds, Athletics Communications

EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M track & field’s Tyra Gittens finished second in the long jump, while the Aggies advanced three entries to Saturday’s finals, Thursday night at Hayward Field.

With her back against the wall, Gittens was in seventh place after the first four rounds in the long jump. On her fifth attempt she got out to 21-6.25 (6.56m) to move up the standings to second place. Moments later Gittens fell to third after the fifth round.

On her last attempt, Gittens flew down the runway and landed at 21-11 (6.68m) to jump back up in the standings to second place. The multi-event athlete’s mark was good enough to finish the competition second best scoring eight points for Texas A&M. Teammate Deborah Acquah scored two more points for the Aggies finishing seventh in the long jump with a series best mark of 20-11.75 (6.39m) to earn Second Team All-American honors.

After six scored events, Texas A&M sits tied for seventh with 10 team points.

The Maroon & White recorded the fastest 4x400m qualifying time to advance to Saturday’s finals. The relay group of Tierra Robinson-Jones, Charokee Young, Jaevin Reed and Athing Mu stopped the clock at 3:26.74.

Mu and Young each earned lanes in Saturday’s 400m finals. Mu won heat one cruising to a time of 51.04, while Young qualified by time finishing fourth in heat three at 51.29. Mu’s semi-final time was fourth fastest overall, while Young’s time was fifth fastest.

Robinson-Jones and Kaylah Robinson each earned Second Team All-American honors in their respective events. Robinson-Jones placed 11th in the 400m at 52.05, while Robinson finished 15th in the hurdles at 13.14.

Aggies earning honorable mention honors include the 4x100m group of Zhane Smith, Robinson, Rachel Hall and Laila Owens finishing 18th at 44.68. Summer Thorpe placed 18th in the 100m hurdles at 13.34 and Taryn Milton finished 24th in the long jump at 18-10.75 (5.76m).

Day three of the NCAA Championships continue with the start of the heptathlon at 2 p.m. CT, while men’s finals begin with the 4x100m at 7:02 p.m. CT.