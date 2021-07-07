Gittens, Lendore Named to Trinidad & Tobago Olympic Team

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, W.I. – Aggies Tyra Gittens and Deon Lendore have been named to Team Trinidad & Tobago qualifying the pair of track & field athletes for the Tokyo Olympics, the Trinidad & Tobago Olympic Committee announced.

Gittens is making her first career Olympic Team, she is qualified in the long jump. Lendore is making his third career Trinidad & Tobago Olympic Team, he is qualified in the 400m and as part of the 4x400m relay. In 2012, Lendore finished as an Olympic bronze medalist as a member of the 4x400m relay.

During the 2021 season, Gittens finished as a six-time NCAA First Team All-American, including national championships in the indoor pentathlon, indoor high jump and outdoor heptathlon. The multi-athlete set school records in six events, including the indoor long jump (21-11/6.68m) and outdoor long jump (22-10/6.96m). She recorded seven collegiate all-time top-12 marks, including a collegiate record pentathlon score of 4,746 points. At the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships, Gittens high jumped 6-4.75 (1.95m) and long jumped 22-10 (6.96m) becoming the first woman in world history to accomplish such marks within the same heptathlon.

She finished the season as the USTFCCCA National Indoor and Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year.

Lendore, the 2014 Bowerman winner, spent 2021 as a volunteer assistant under head coach Pat Henry, as well as competing professionally. The Puma professional recently clocked a season best 400m time of 44.73 in Stockholm, Sweden. His time ranks 16th fastest in the world in 2021.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).