Gibbons Creek Power Plant Is Being Imploded Friday Morning

The company that bought the Gibbons Creek power plant property from the Texas Municipal Power Agency is imploding the plant Friday morning at 9.

Charah Solutions, the new owner, says there will be a public viewing area at the Gibbons Creek park and campground. The address for those who want to put in their map/GPS app is 9570 County Road 171, Anderson, TX 77830.

As for redevelopment plans, Charah’s news release stated “Potential redevelopment uses for the property include solar, battery, and energy storage options which utilize the existing transmission system, maximization of the reservoir’s potential, re-use of the vast rail system, and other industrial uses.”

Charah Solutions second quarter 2021 news release included this reference to the Gibbons Creek property: “During the second quarter, we continued to ramp up activity at the site. Demolition of the plant is under way and is expected to be largely completed this year. Remediation of ash ponds is ongoing and on schedule. We are nearing finalization of the redevelopment plan for the site. We expect the Gibbons Creek project to be a material driver of the expected improvement in our second half 2021 results.”

News release from Charah Solutions announcing the implosion of the Gibbons Creek power plant:

