Get To Know The New CEO & Market President At St. Joseph Health

This is the first full week on the job for the new CEO and market president of Bryan based St. Joseph Health.

Kimberly Shaw, whose first day was the Tuesday after Christmas, has spent 12 years with the parent company that owns St. Joseph.

The last three years she served as president of CommonSpirit Health’s hospital in Las Vegas. But her 30 year health care career began as a nurse.

Shaw says her career was inspired by nurses at a faith based hospital who took care of her oldest daughter who was born premature.

As for her new position, Shaw said God opened the doors for her last September when she saw the vacant position while visiting her parents in New Waverly.

Shaw says she wants to continue the legacy of the sisters of St. Francis who created St. Joseph.

This May marks nine years since the sisters began negotiations to sell St. Joseph Health to Catholic Health Initiatives, which combined with Dignity Health in 2017 to create what became in 2019 as CommonSpirit Health.

News release from St. Joseph Health:

St. Joseph Health, a member of St. Luke’s Health, is pleased to announce that Kimberly Shaw, BSN, MBA, FACHE, has been selected to serve as the President of St. Joseph Health, effective December 27.

“I’m excited to return to Texas, where I have deep family roots, in this important role with a health care system as impactful at St. Luke’s Health,” Shaw said. “I look forward to collaborating with the compassionate team of caregivers at St. Joseph Health to continue delivering the high quality compassionate care our communities deserve and have come to expect.”

Kim has more than 30 years of experience in successfully leading in an array of health care settings, including Catholic and faith-based hospitals within CommonSpirit Health. She joins the Texas Division after serving as the President of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican San Martin in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the past three years.

“Kim is an inspirational, servant leader who understands the challenges at the bedside for frontline staff and the importance of delivering compassionate high quality care to our communities,” said St. Luke’s Health CEO Doug Lawson. “I have the highest confidence in Kim’s leadership of St. Joseph and her commitment to improving the health of the Brazos Valley community.”

Kim received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree in business administration with healthcare focus from Texas Woman’s University.

She rose through the ranks serving in various leadership roles, including Vice President of Patient Care Services, Chief Operating Officer and hospital President.

St. Joseph Health and St. Luke’s Health are excited to welcome Kim to the St. Joseph Health market, and look forward to her leadership as we continue to provide high quality, compassionate services to our patients and the communities we serve.