Georgia Murder Suspect Found In College Station

October 22, 2021 Bill Oliver
Screen shot from the Forest Park, Georgia Facebook page.
Photo of Gilberto Teran from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
College Station police responding Wednesday at 3:30 in the morning to a citizen’s report of someone who was passed out in a SUV leads to an arrest of a man wanted in a suburb of Atlanta Georgia on multiple charges.

According to a Facebook post from police in Forest Park Georgia, 21 year old Gilberto Teran is wanted in a shooting death.

According to online records from the Brazos County jail, Teran was arrested on warrants for murder, cruelty to children, possession of a gun during the commission of undisclosed felony crimes, reckless conduct, and violating probation.

Teran was arrested by CSPD for giving two false names and unlawful possession of a gun by a felon.