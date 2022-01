For the first time in 41 years, Georgia Football is the national champion.

The Bulldogs defeated Alabama Monday night, 33-18 to clinch their first title since 1980.

The Crimson Tide had a shot to tie it up late, but Kelee Ringo sealed the deal with a 79-yard “pick-6”.

It was a bit of revenge for Georgia, which lost to Alabama in the SEC title game back in December.