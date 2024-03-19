George Strait Performing At Kyle Field

Country music star George Strait is performing at Kyle Field the evening of June 15th.

Described as “The King of Country Music”, the concert will also include performances by Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 28th at 10 a.m.

The concert is a week after Kyle Field hosts a soccer match between Mexico and Brazil. The stadium’s first international soccer match, which will be played June 8th, could break the MexTour attendance record of 90,526.

Kyle Field’s capacity is 102,733. News releases from A&M’s athletic department does not say what the seating capacity will be for either the George Strait concert or the international soccer match.

Additional information from Texas A&M athletics:

Texas troubadour George Strait has announced the only performance in his home state this year with a concert set for Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field. The King of Country Music will be joined by special guests Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman.

Tickets to the Kyle Field performance go on sale to the general public Thursday, March 28, at 10 a.m. CT via TheKingAtKyle.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning March 22 at 10 a.m. CT through March 27 at 10 p.m. CT.